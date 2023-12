Eye on America: NBA star Steph Curry gives back and an unlikely climate change activist In California, we speak with NBA superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha about their foundation, "Eat. Learn. Play." which is giving millions of dollars to public schools. Then, in Washington, D.C., we meet a climate change activist who's sharing her urgent message with her evangelical community. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.