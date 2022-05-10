Eye on America: A four-day workweek solution, a Texas restoration project, and more We share the stories of student-athletes, educators and researchers who are leaving a mark on their communities. First, we visit a company in Colorado that is reducing stress without reducing productivity with a shortened workweek. Then, in search of family history, we travel to Texas to see how a restoration project is working to identify and digitize records of nearly 200,000 people registered as slaves. Watch these stories and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.