Eye on America: A diverse generation of pilots, "ghost gear" in the seas and more In the skies, Carole Hopson, one of the few Black female pilots in the United States, is on a mission to inspire the next generation of diverse flyers. And in the seas, we take a look at how fishermen in Maine are working to clean up abandoned and lost fishing gear littering the oceans. Watch these stores and more on "Eye on America" with host Michelle Miller.