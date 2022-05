Eye on America: 3D-printed homes, a community program for refugee kids and more From different cultures to new technologies. We bring you the stories of communities across America that are conquering challenges they face. First, we see how one company is printing 3D homes to ease the housing crisis in Virginia. Then, we visit a group of young refugees living in Chicago to see how a community program changed their lives. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.