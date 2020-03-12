Extremists Next Door In recent years, gaming and anonymous social media sites have become breeding grounds for right-wing extremists. Populated by (mostly) young white men disenchanted with their place in society, the platforms have become spaces where hate is normalized and disaffected young people are susceptible to radicalization. CBSN Originals' Adam Yamaguchi reports parents, activists and even some former white nationalists are trying to find ways to stop it, but as much of the rhetoric is cropping up on mainstream platforms it's proving to be an uphill battle.