Extra troops to be deployed to southern border ahead of expiration of Title 42

The Biden administration will deploy an additional 1,500 active-duty National Guard soldiers to the southern border to provide operational support to U.S. immigration authorities with officials expecting a sharp increase in migrant crossings ahead of the termination of pandemic-era migration policy Title 42. Roughly 2,500 National Guard troops are already at the border to support Customs and Border Protection. Weijia Jiang has more details from the White House.
