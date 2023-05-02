Extra troops to be deployed to southern border ahead of expiration of Title 42 The Biden administration will deploy an additional 1,500 active-duty National Guard soldiers to the southern border to provide operational support to U.S. immigration authorities with officials expecting a sharp increase in migrant crossings ahead of the termination of pandemic-era migration policy Title 42. Roughly 2,500 National Guard troops are already at the border to support Customs and Border Protection. Weijia Jiang has more details from the White House.