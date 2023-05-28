Watch CBS News

Extra: Lillias White sings "Johnny"

In this web exclusive, Broadway and cabaret veteran Lillias White talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about her personal association with an Aretha Franklin standard, "Johnny," a song to which the Tony Award-winner brings a heartfelt, mournful voice.
