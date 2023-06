Extended-stay hotels see surge in demand Extended-stay hotels are seeing an increase in demand. According to a report by The Highland Group, extended-stay room revenue totaled over $4.3 billion in the first quarter of this year. Marriott, Hyatt and Hilton have each announced plans for new brands for extended-stay rooms. Wyndham launched ECHO Suites Extended Stay last year. Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer for Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, joined CBS News to talk about the trend.