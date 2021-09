Extended interview: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation" with Margaret Brennan, Part 2. In this extended version of an interview that aired on Sunday, September 19, 2021, Dr. Scott Gottlieb discusses the missteps of the U.S. response to the pandemic and his new book, "Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic."