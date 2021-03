Extant star Halle Berry snaps photos in the Toyota Green Room In this week’s edition of “Sounds of the Toyota Green Room,” Extant star Halle Berry snaps photos at the photo booth with Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Jeff Glor. T. Boone Pickens chats with Gayle King about love and marriage, and U.S. Soccer’s Matt Besler and DeAndre Yedlin talk World Cup with Anthony Mason.