Express Scripts and Eli Lilly CEOs on lowering drug costs with Inside Rx Americans spent an estimated $450 billion on prescription drugs in 2016, and drug costs are rising. The nation's largest pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), Express Scripts, and eight major drug companies are unveiling a plan designed to lower out-of-pocket costs for brand-name drugs, for those without insurance and with higher deductibles. First on "CBS This Morning," Express Scripts president and CEO Tim Wentworth along with Eli Lilly and Company president and CEO Dave Ricks discuss the Inside Rx program.