Explosions near Soleimani's grave kill over 100 people, Iranian officials say Iranian officials say more than 100 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded in two explosions Wednesday as crowds gathered near the grave site of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in 2020. No group immediately claimed responsibility for what Iranian state media called a "terroristic" attack. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks at the impact of the attack as threats of an expanded conflict in the Middle East linger.