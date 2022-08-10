Watch CBS News

Explosions rock Russian-held air base in Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is vowing to take back Crimea following series of deadly explosions in territory now held by Russia. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero are joined by reporter Mary Ilyushina with the latest.
