Explosions reported near Lviv, Ukraine Explosions were reported near the western city of Lviv in Ukraine on Saturday. Many refugees reside there for safety, as Lviv has mostly escaped bombardment and fighting since Russia launched its invasion over a month ago. CBS News' Ali Bauman discusses the attack with CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab, who also weighs in on a new phase in Russia's military invasion and the horrors children have endured as the war in Ukraine rages on.