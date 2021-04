Explorers plan voyage to see Titanic wreckage One-hundred-five years ago, the Titanic struck an iceberg in the Atlantic on its maiden voyage. Hours later, the so-called "unsinkable" ship descended to the bottom of the ocean and more than 1,500 people died. It took scientists more than 70 years to find the wreckage and now explorers are preparing to return for the first time in more than a decade -- before the wreck disappears forever. Chip Reid reports.