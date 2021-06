Experts weigh in on the post-pandemic hiring boom The U.S. economy added 559,000 jobs in May and that number is expected to grow this summer. Lavare Bland, CEO of Kandidate - North America, and Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn's chief economist, joined CBSN's Lana Zak for the MoneyWatch special "Employment in America: A Shifting Workforce" to discuss the post-pandemic job market.