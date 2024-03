Experts weigh in on possible outcomes for users if Senate bans TikTok in U.S. Following new legislation passed by the House demanding TikTok sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban, the future of the popular social media platform in America is uncertain. CEO of "The Atlantic" and the former editor-in-chief of "Wired" has more on what this could mean for the future of the app and its creators.