Experts warn coronavirus pandemic could be far from over

Protesters across several states continue to defy stay-at-home orders. Experts warn the outbreak could stretch on even longer as people continue to gather despite guidelines to the contrary, while some states are loosening restrictions altogether. A CDC survey found that there have been almost 5,000 COVID-19 cases reported at meat processing plants around the U.S. Michael George examines how parts of the country are handling the coronavirus pandemic.
