Experts predict lower housing prices in 2023

Many real estate experts say they expect to see lower housing prices in 2023. CBS News' Tony Dokoupil and Lilia Luciano are joined by Kenny Simpson, mortgage adviser for The Simpson Team, to discuss the market trends.
