Expert weighs in on wearing masks outdoors and when kids should wear them It seems the U.S. is entering a new phase of the pandemic as it faces a post-vaccination world. A recent opinion piece in the Washington Post takes a closer look at the gradual shift taking place. Joseph Allen, an associate professor at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote that piece, and he joined CBSN to discuss the use of masks in everyday life.