Coronavirus' toll on relationships and dating... The coronavirus pandemic continues to dramatically change everyday life, as the conventional ways we work, socialize and get information have all been upended. The social isolation many are currently in as a precaution to slow the virus' spread is taking a toll on relationships and making it difficult for singles to date. Biological anthropologist Helen Fisher, chief science adviser for dating site Match, joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about why now is the time relationships are either made or broken.