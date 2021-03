Expert says 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots under Biden is "a great start" The U.S. was expected to reach 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots administered since President Biden took office. In advance of Friday's expected milestone, Mr. Biden appeared in a social media video urging Americans to get the vaccine. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the inoculation campaign.