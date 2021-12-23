Live

Watch CBSN Live

Expert on last minute tips for holiday travelers

CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS Mornings" with some last-minute travel advice ahead of the holidays, including whether you should have travel insurance, and how to make sure your luggage gets to your destination.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.