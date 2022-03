The role of China in Russia-Ukraine conflict China is focused on becoming a "dominant military power" under Xi Jinping, according to Kevin Rudd, former Australian prime minister and author of the new book, "The Avoidable War: The Dangers of a Catastrophic Conflict between the US and Xi Jinping's China." He spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about his new book and where China falls in the war between Russia and Ukraine.