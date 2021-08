Expert discusses worsening COVID-19 variants and how virus may affect children While COVID-19 vaccination rates in the U.S. are up this week, the number of infections are too. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from South Dakota, where health officials are concerned about a potential superspreader event, and Dr. Lakshman Swamy, an ICU physician at Cambridge Health Alliance and Boston Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss the latest coronavirus news.