Expert discusses safety concerns he raised about Titan sub in 2018 The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Thursday that the five passengers aboard the Titan submersible have died. Officials located two debris fields near the wreckage of the Titanic and said the sub at some point imploded after it dove into the Atlantic Sunday. William Kohnen, president and CEO of the Hydrospace Group, which specializes in engineering pressure vessels for human occupancy, joined CBS News to discuss what this incident could mean for the future of deepwater expeditions.