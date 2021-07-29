Expert discusses new federal worker COVID-19 requirements President Biden is expected to announce new COVID-19 requirements for all civilian federal workers following the revised mask guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If workers choose not to get vaccinated, they will have to follow strict protocols, such as regular testing. Alonzo Plough, the chief science officer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former public health official, discussed the new requirements with CBSN's Tanya Rivero.