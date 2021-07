Expert breaks down Delta variant fueling U.S. surge in COVID-19 cases The Delta variant of COVID-19 is running rampant in the U.S. Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adjusting its mask-wearing guidance for vaccinated people. John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.