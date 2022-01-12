Live

Experimental vaccine may block effects of opioids

An experimental vaccine could help fight the nation's opioid epidemic. Nearly 1 million Americans have died from drug overdoses in the last two decades, with more than 70% of them involving opioids. Dr. Jon LaPook takes a look.
