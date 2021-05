Expanding school lunch programs Today more than 30 million schoolchildren benefit from the National School Lunch Act, signed by President Truman in 1946. For many students, it may be the only nutritional meal they get - and some kids are still being denied a hot meal because their parents can't afford it. Lee Cowan visits a school district in Indiana where an innovative approach to feeding schoolchildren means no one gets turned away. He also meets a New Mexico legislator who backed a bill to fight "lunch shaming."