Live

Watch CBSN Live

Existing home prices hit record high in May

The National Association of Realtors says existing home prices hit a record high in May, with the median price topping $350,000 for the first time. It was also the biggest one-year jump in more than 20 years. Meg Oliver has the details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.