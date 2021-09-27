Live

Watch CBSN Live

Exhibit celebrates lowrider culture

A new exhibit celebrates lowrider culture. A form of expression for Latinos in the U.S., it was once a social justice movement that transformed into an art form. CBS San Francisco’s Len Ramirez shares more.
