Exclusive video of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman arriving in U.S. Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is expected to face a federal judge today in Brooklyn, New York. CBS News obtained this exclusive video of the notorious kingpin's arrival last night at a New York airport. Mexican authorities extradited him to face drug trafficking and other charges. The charges were developed by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Drug Enforcement Administration. DeMarco Morgan reports.