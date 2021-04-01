Live

Watch CBSN Live

Exclusive: "Exodus: Gods and Kings" deleted scene

Christian Bale and Joel Egertom appear in this deleted scene from Ridley Scott's 2014 action-adventure film, "Exodus: Gods and Kings." The new Blu-ray release features several deleted and extended scenes, along with commentary from Scott.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.