Exclusive: Defendant who filmed Arbery shooting denied last-minute plea deal in murder trial The attorney for Ahmaud Arbery's family told CBS News exclusively that William “Roddie” Bryan's attorney asked for a plea deal Thursday and the prosecution denied him. The defense then rested its case after calling just seven witnesses, including shooter Travis McMichael, who testified that Arbery did not threaten him before McMichael pointed his shotgun at the 25-year-old Black man.