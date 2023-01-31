Excerpts of Donald Trump's deposition in New York attorney general's fraud investigation Video obtained by CBS News provides the first look at former President Donald Trump's deposition last summer in the New York attorney general's civil fraud investigation. Trump sat for questioning under oath on Aug. 10. After preliminary procedural questions from state Attorney General Letitia James, Trump makes an opening statement calling the probe "very unfair." In these excerpts, he then repeatedly takes the Fifth Amendment, refusing to answer any questions at all, including about his and his company's finances.