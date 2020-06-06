Examining the racial disparities of traffic stops Data from the 2018 book "Suspect Citizens" shows that African Americans are typically much more likely than white people to be pulled over at traffic stops. In North Carolina, they are stopped twice as often and searched four times more than white people, despite the latter being more likely to be found with contraband items. After the high-profile deaths of Philando Castile, Walter Scott and Sandra Bland, who all died after being pulled over by police, Michelle Miller examines the troubling trend and racism behind policing minor offenses.