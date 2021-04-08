Examining the lack of affordable internet access in the U.S. Some Americans still do not have proper access to high-speed internet, which puts a strain on the economy and is leaving minorities and low-income families with an education deficit. President Biden's $3 trillion infrastructure plan could begin to tackle the issue, but there is still more to be done. CBS News political contributor and BluePrint Strategy founder Antjuan Seawright and Simmons University associate professor Colin Rhinesmith joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.