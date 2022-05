Examining extremism: What's driving white supremacy in the U.S. In his online posts, the accused Buffalo grocery store shooter described himself as a white supremacist, investigators say. Investigators also said he started reading racist propaganda online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Professor Thomas Mockaitis, who wrote a book about this type of extremism, spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBS News about what's driving people toward white supremacy.