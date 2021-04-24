Ex-wife says Subway was alerted about Jared Fogle's interest in children Only on "CBS This Morning," the ex-wife of disgraced former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is opening up about explosive allegations against the company. Katie McLaughlin filed a civil suit against Subway, accusing the sandwich chain of negligence. She alleges Subway was notified about Fogle's sexual interest in children at least three times during his stint as company spokesman, but it failed to tell police. Anna Werner reports.