Ex-San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer pitches himself as "common sense" alternative to Governor Gavin Newsom Californians will head to the polls Tuesday to cast votes in a recall election that will determine whether or not Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom keeps his seat. One of Newsom's Republican challengers, former San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss why he believes public health mandates should be determined at the local level, and how he thinks he can bring "common sense" back to Sacramento. Then, CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett discusses his interview with GOP frontrunner Larry Elder.