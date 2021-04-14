Live

Ex-Marine who shot Idaho pastor arrested in D.C.

A fugitive who has been wanted for shooting a church pastor in Idaho was arrested Tuesday outside of the White House. He had his first court appearance on Wednesday and is being held without bail. Jeff Pegues has more.
