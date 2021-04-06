Live

Ex-DEA insider: "El Chapo" prison escape is "big black eye" to Mexican government

The head of the prison where Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman escaped has been fired. Mexican authorities are offering a $3.8 million reward for the drug kingpin's capture. David Gaddis, CEO of G-Global Protection Solutions and former regional director of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Mexico, joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to discuss "El Chapo's" influence in Mexico and how he may have pulled off the brazen escape.
