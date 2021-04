Ex-CIA deputy director on al Qaeda members killed in U.S. drone strike President Obama announced Thursday that two al Qaeda hostages, American Warren Weinstein and Italian Giovanni Lo Porto, were killed in a January U.S. drone raid. CBS News senior security contributor and former CIA deputy director Michael Morell joins "CBS This Morning" to share insight into the situation. He is still bound by some laws of secrecy, so there are aspects of this story he cannot discuss.