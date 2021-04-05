Live

Watch CBSN Live

Evolution of gay rights from 1967 to today

In 1967, CBS News aired a documentary called "CBS Reports: The Homosexuals." In light of the Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage, CBS News' Steve Hartman took a look at that film to see just how much attitudes to gays have changed.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.