Live

Watch CBSN Live

Eviction looms over Indiana horse stable

A horse stable for neglected horses in Fort Wayne, Ind. is facing eviction. The owners are struggling to find new homes for the animals as the stable prepares to be shutdown over an ownership dispute. WANE-TV's Gina Glaro's reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.