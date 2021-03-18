Stream CBSN Live
Eviction looms over Indiana horse stable
A horse stable for neglected horses in Fort Wayne, Ind. is facing eviction. The owners are struggling to find new homes for the animals as the stable prepares to be shutdown over an ownership dispute. WANE-TV's Gina Glaro's reports.
