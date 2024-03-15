Everything we know about Georgia judge's ruling on Fani Willis in Trump election case A judge has ruled Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can remain on Georgia's election interference case against former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants, as long as special prosecutor Nathan Wade is removed from it. Willis and Wade were accused of improperly benefitting from their romantic relationship. Attorney and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman and CBS News Justice Department reporter Robert Legare have more.