Everlane CEO on strategy behind opening physical stores Retail experts predict nearly 7,000 store closings across the U.S. by the year's end, but Everlane is joining the growing list of online companies opening brick-and-mortar stores. Known for selling ethically-made clothing and accessories at affordable prices, the company just opened its first store in New York City. Everlane CEO Michael Preysman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss reversing their initial strategy to remain an online-only company, the importance of transparency, and what they hope to offer consumers.