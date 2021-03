"It wasn't honoring my ancestors": Evanston lawmaker on her vote against reparations housing program The city of Evanson, Illinois voted to become the first U.S. city to make reparation money available to Black residents impacted by decades of housing discrimination. Alderwoman Cicely Fleming, the lone vote on the Evanston City Council against the program, she joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss her difficult decision.