Evan Gershkovich's first year in captivity in a Moscow prison Last March 29, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was on assignment in Russia when he was arrested by security forces and accused of being a spy, a charge vigorously denied by Gershkovich, the paper, and the U.S. government. "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl talks with Gershkovich's sister, Danielle; with Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker; and U.S. Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens about the ongoing negotiations to bring Gershkovich home. Stahl also talks with longtime Kremlin critic Gary Kasparov about how Russian President Vladimir Putin is using prisoners as pawns on his geopolitical chessboard against the West.